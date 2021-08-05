Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,731. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

