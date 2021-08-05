Orion Engineered Carbons Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,398 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,424% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 276,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.