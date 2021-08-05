Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,532 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,835 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Autodesk by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $328.15. 5,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,258. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $331.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

