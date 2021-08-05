Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,269 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.23.

QRVO stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,969. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

