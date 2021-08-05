Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after buying an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.