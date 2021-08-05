Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 23,255 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 515,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 472,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,946. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

