Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $14.66 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI traded up $6.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.20. 1,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.