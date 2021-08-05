Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.61 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89,677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

LOW stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,089. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

