Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43,846 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $129,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,733,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $517.22. 17,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,929. The company has a market cap of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

