Orchid (OXT) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $213.50 million and $46.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00913793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00096673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,312,092 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

