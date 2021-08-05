Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ORC stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.05%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

