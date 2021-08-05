Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.12

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 19456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORMP. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

