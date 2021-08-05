Oraichain Token One Day Volume Hits $698,736.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $698,736.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.40 or 0.00016090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.23 or 0.00850377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095157 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

