OptionRoom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,892.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $33,399.18 and $17,892.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00102380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00145622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,099.90 or 1.00268351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.40 or 0.00861637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

