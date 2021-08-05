Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Option Care Health stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

