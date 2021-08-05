OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONEW. Truist upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,599 shares of company stock worth $3,643,104 over the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

