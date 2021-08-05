OneConnect Financial Technology’s (OCFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at CLSA

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CLSA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. CLSA’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

