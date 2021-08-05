Omni (OMNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $145.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00008962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $145.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,247 coins and its circulating supply is 562,931 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

