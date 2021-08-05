Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report $436.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.50 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $529.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,756. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 860,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,637. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

