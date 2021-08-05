Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0011

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00058821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00905594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00097263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042913 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

