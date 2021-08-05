Ocugen (OCGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 4.42.

OCGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

