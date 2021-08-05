OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

