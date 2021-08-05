Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. Research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
