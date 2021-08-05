Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Position Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $25,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $9,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,288. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. Research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

