Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

OMP stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,469. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

