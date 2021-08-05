Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

