nYFI Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $267,201.05 and approximately $15.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nYFI has traded down 82.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00907739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00097283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042918 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.