NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXPI stock opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

