NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NXPI opened at $212.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.60. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.