NWF Group plc (NWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.20 on December 10th

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 212.40 ($2.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.53. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

