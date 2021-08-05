NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,981,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

