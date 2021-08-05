Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NUO stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

