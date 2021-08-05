Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 108.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 230,014 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

