Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of ScanSource worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCSC. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $681.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

