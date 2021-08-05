Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Unitil worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Unitil by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Unitil by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unitil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

UTL opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $755.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.09. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

