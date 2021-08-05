Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter worth $336,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

