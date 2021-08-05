NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading Down 5.8%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 3,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 714,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Get NOW alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.