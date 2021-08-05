NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NVCR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3,061.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,969. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

