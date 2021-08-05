Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 107,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.