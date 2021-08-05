Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 29.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

