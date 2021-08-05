Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,306 Shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of ENGlobal worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 2,151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 306,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 13,918.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENG stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81. ENGlobal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.30.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG).

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.