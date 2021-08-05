Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $15.99 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

