Northern Trust Corp Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Super League Gaming were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,309.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

