Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 184.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,839 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of BIOLASE worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 439,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 688,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. Research analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

