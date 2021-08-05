Northern Trust Corp Buys 24,012 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 33.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPCN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LPCN stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Lipocine Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

