Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 463.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 95.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.