Nord/LB Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €202.00 ($237.65).

MTX stock opened at €204.80 ($240.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €209.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.23.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

