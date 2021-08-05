Non-Fungible Yearn Price Hits $58.34 on Major Exchanges (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $58.34 or 0.00142581 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $28,333.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00911988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00097008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042893 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,021 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

