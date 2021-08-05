Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nippon Steel had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

OTCMKTS:NPSCY opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.