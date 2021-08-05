NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.85. 286,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,549. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.08 and a 52-week high of $172.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,339 shares of company stock valued at $61,913,105 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

